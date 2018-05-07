Get our news on your inbox! x

Montevideo, May 8th 2018 - 05:30 UTC

Falklands ferry terminal works; delays are anticipated

Monday, May 7th 2018 - 08:39 UTC
The ferry Port Howard terminal in West Falkland The ferry Port Howard terminal in West Falkland

The Falkland Islands Public Works Department Highways Section announced in a release that they will be working around the Port Howard, (West Falkland), ferry terminal from Monday 7 May 2018 for approximately six weeks.

Whilst there will be plant machinery working in the area, please be aware that there is likely to be delays unloading and loading the ferry.

The PWD Highways Section would like to apologies for any inconvenience cause. For further information please call the roads engineer, Ivan Porritt on 27387.

The ferry service between New Haven and Port Howard has been in operations since July 2008. The ferry has seen a steady increase in traffic on the service with a corresponding increase in the frequency of crossings.

