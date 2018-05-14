Get our news on your inbox! x

Montevideo, May 14th 2018 - 17:54 UTC

Falklands students on a day off in London visited Archie, the giant squid

Monday, May 14th 2018 - 08:14 UTC
Students from Chichester College and Peter Symonds College went to the Natural History Museum Students from Chichester College and Peter Symonds College went to the Natural History Museum
Archie, the giant squid at the Natural History Museum, was caught off the coast of the Falkland Islands in March of 2004 Archie, the giant squid at the Natural History Museum, was caught off the coast of the Falkland Islands in March of 2004

Deputy Representative at the Falkland Islands Government office in London, Michael Betts and Public Relations Officer Matt Ware, welcomed five students from Chichester College and three from Peter Symonds College for a day visit to London on Sunday 29th April.

The students had a behind the scenes tour of the Natural History Museum, where they met former Falkland resident Archie the giant squid, and then had a walking tour of Westminster, where they saw Buckingham Palace, the Houses of Parliament and several attractions linked to the Falklands.

Michael hopes the students enjoyed their day in London and looks forward to organising more.

Taking part from Chichester, Rebecca Goss, Dwight Joshua, Brooklyn Ford, Emily Barker, Demi Greenough. From Peter Symonds:, Jessica Whalley-King, Rio Thomas-Hayes, Derby Newman. (PN).-

Categories: Falkland Islands, International.
Tags: Chichester College, Falkland Islands, Falklands, Kelpers, London, Natural History Museum, Peter Symonds College, UK students, United Kingdom.

  • Marti Llazo

    Argentine students, having the day off since the instructors were engaged in a characteristic strike,visited Juan, the Giant Default.

    Posted 5 hours ago +1
  • golfcronie

    Looks more like a dinasaur rex not a giant squid

    Posted 3 hours ago 0
