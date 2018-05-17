Falklands: outages across television and radio services next Friday, 18 May

The Falkland Islands Radio Service offices and studio in Stanley

Falkland Islands residents of Stanley and surrounding areas are advised that a further outage to TV and Radio services from Sapper Hill and the island wide MW service from Mt William is required.

This outage will take place on Friday 18 May 2018 during daylight hours, weather permitting.

Stanley radio listeners should still be able to receive Falklands Radio on 88.3FM. KTV satellite TV customers and those in Camp who pick up TV/Radio through a satellite box should not be affected.

This outage is essential to complete the ongoing maintenance work to the Sure mast. Engineers will endeavor to keep this outage to a minimum.

Sure South Atlantic Ltd and BFBS would like to thank the public for their cooperation during this time and would like to apologize for any inconvenience caused.