The Day of Malvinas Rights' affirmation remembered in Argentina

11th Monday, June 2018 - 08:06 UTC Full article

Drawings of early settlements in the Falkland Islands

The Argentine Foreign Affairs ministry also known as Palacio San Martin

Argentina believes that the new climate in bilateral relations with the United Kingdom, started in 2016, will enable to advance in areas of common interest, particularly in the South Atlantic, and will signify the appropriate framework for the resumption of negotiations on the Malvinas Islands question, according to the terms established by United Nations resolutions.

The quote is part of the official statement from the Argentine foreign affairs ministry referred to June 10, which is described as the Day of Argentine rights' affirmation over the Malvinas Islands and the Antarctic Sector, which on this year's version sounds less aggressive than when the years of the Kirchner couple, and is overshadowed by the coming World Cup and the country's request for massive international financial support.

The release begins stating that June 10 is the Day of the affirmation of Argentina's rights over the Malvinas Islands, other islands and the Antarctic sector, and recalls a new anniversary of the creation in 1829 of the Political and Military Command of the Malvinas Islands and adjacent islands to Cape Horn and the Atlantic Sea.

Argentina since the beginning of the emancipation process in 1810, and as heir of the Spanish Territories in the south of the continent, including the Malvinas Islands and other South Atlantic islands, exercised its rights permanently, including the drafting and enacting of rules, as well as the establishment of the juridical and administrative structures which consolidated the full exercise of its sovereignty. In this framework the Argentine government promoted the development of commercial activities, the settlement of population and the establishment of a government seat in the Islands, precisely on this day and month, headed by the appointed Luis Vernet.

On 3 January 1833, the UK interrupted this effective exercise of sovereignty when it expulsed, by force, the legitimate Argentine authorities and population, breaking the territorial integrity of Argentina. This display of force was never consented by any Argentine government, and since then, and currently, the Islands are the object of a sovereignty dispute between the two countries, recognized as such by the United Nations in Resolution 2065 (XX) approved the General Assembly in 1965.

In 2016 Argentina inaugurated a new chapter in its relations with the United Kingdom which has enabled the country to advance in areas of common interest, among which those related to the South Atlantic., which reflects the Argentine disposition to an open and substantial dialogue which includes all issues.

Argentina believes that the new climate in the bilateral relation with the United Kingdom will generate the proper framework for the resumption of negotiations on the Malvinas question according to the terms established in United Nations resolutions.

This wish is shared by countries of the region and likewise with numerous multilateral forae, such as Mercosur, OAS, G77 plus China and the Ibero-American summits, all of which have expressed in multiple occasions and cases, the need to renew the resumption of negotiations to help find a definitive solution to the sovereignty dispute and avoid unilateral actions in the disputed area, in such a way that both sides can reach a definitive solution to the sovereignty dispute.

The recovery of full exercise of Argentine sovereignty over these insular territories and occupied maritime spaces, respecting the way of life of its inhabitants and in conformity with International Law, constitute a standing and unrenounceable objective of all Argentines, as established in the First Transitory Clause of the National Constitution.

Finally, so on this date (June 10), always of great significance for all Argentines, the country reaffirms once again its sovereignty rights over the Malvinas, South Sandwich, South Sandwich and adjacent maritime spaces because they all of them are an integral part of Argentine territory.