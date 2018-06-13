Start Fund announces financial support for Guatemala

13th Wednesday, June 2018 - 09:31 UTC Full article

Following the recent Fuego Volcano tragedy in Guatemala, the Start Fund has agreed to provide £182,760 (1.8 million quetzals) to international humanitarian organisations, reported the UK embassy in Guatemala City..

The Start Fund is funded by the governments of the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium and the European Commission. The UK’s Department for International Development is the largest donor to the Start Network, a global organisation made up of 42 aid organisations across five continents which aims to deliver more effective emergency aid across the world.

The Non Governmental Organisations (NGO) in charge of helping the Guatemalan people affected by the volcano crisis are: Action Against Hunger (ACF); ActionAid; Mercy Corps; and World Vision.

The British Ambassador to Guatemala, Carolyn Davidson, said:

I’m pleased that this funding has been confirmed so quickly. The NGOs receiving this donation work in a wide range or issues, ranging from children’s wellbeing, tackling malnutrition, fighting poverty and rebuilding homes. I’m sure their experience will be very valuable in this emergency.

On 5 June the International Development Secretary, Penny Mordaunt, expressed her condolences for the volcano tragedy and announced UK aid for tose affected. DFID leads the UK’s work to end extreme poverty by tackling the global challenges such as poverty and disease, mass migration, insecurity and conflict. DFID’s work is building a safer, healthier, more prosperous world for people in developing countries and in the UK too.