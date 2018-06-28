UK prepared to resume arms sales to Argentina after a six-year ban

Arms exports to the Argentine military are set to resume, more than six years after a ban imposed in a row over the Falkland Islands. Foreign Office Minister Sir Alan Duncan said restrictions would still be imposed on exports which could “enhance” Argentina's military capabilities.
It follows just weeks after the Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson visited Buenos Aires, where he vowed to “build a partnership and an intensifying relationship” with Argentina.
The restrictions were imposed when Cristina Kirchner was president, but relations have improved under her successor, Mauricio Macri.
In a written statement to MPs, Sir Alan said: “This change will lift additional restrictions which were imposed in 2012, at a time when the Argentine government was escalating actions aimed at harming the economic interests of the Falkland Islanders.
”Since the election of President Macri in December 2015, the UK's relationship with Argentina has been improving.
“Following these positive developments, the Government believes it is appropriate to now lift the additional 2012 restrictions.
He added: ”Our general position now will be to continue to refuse licenses for export and trade of goods judged to enhance Argentine military capability.
“However, where like-for-like equipment is no longer available, we may grant licenses where we judge they are not detrimental to the UK's defense and security interests.”
He told MPs that all applications would still be considered on a case-by-case basis against existing arms export rules.
“We rigorously examine every application on a case-by-case basis against the Consolidated EU and National Arms Export Licensing Criteria, and remain prepared to suspend or revoke licenses should the level of risk increase”.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
Probably a reasonable move at this point, but of course if bullying behaviour re-emerges the policy can always be reversed.Posted 11 hours ago 0
Agree with you. In reality all UK have said is no more a 100% flat Ban - just that if you apply - we will look at it- and then decide yes or no depending on MOD advice.Posted 6 hours ago 0
After all despite the FCO window dressed B.S. - all that has happened since 2016 is that if
someone applies for a charter over flight quietly - it seems to be quietly approved. And discussions are ongoing that MAY lead to renewing the agreement on Fisheries Cooperation.
THAT is all the change that there is post Kirschner ! Ships between here and Montevideo still have to go out around the Arg 200mile EEZ at big fule costs to them - no free transit right as is International norm so long as they stay outside the territorial limit.
Latam still no longer allowed to position spare tyres at RioGallegos - as Arg knows that means Latam have to carry onboard on that flight - and that space and weight shuts off freight space to Falklands. from overseas.
Arg has a long way to go yet - even quietly