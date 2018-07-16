Theresa May: We will leave the European Union

The Sunday Express published the following piece from the British Prime Minister, who faces a serious challenge to her leadership from dissatisfied Tories: YOU, the British people voted to leave the European Union and that is what we are going to do. I will not be derailed from my duty to deliver your democratic decision. Amid all the noise this Government is getting on with the job.

We are looking ahead with optimism as we secure a smooth and orderly Brexit while taking back control of our borders, money and laws once again. And we are seizing the opportunity to build a Britain fit for the future.

Last week marked a watershed as the European Parliament and the European Council agreed we have made sufficient progress to move to the next stage of negotiations

First, we have reached agreement to protect citizens’ rights.

I was clear from the outset that I wanted to protect the rights of EU citizens living in the UK.

But I was equally clear that we had to protect the rights of UK citizens living in EU countries too.

This was not a choice – we needed both and that is what we got. Second, talks will begin immediately to agree the implementation period that I proposed.

This will give millions of families and businesses the time and certainty they need to prepare for the changes required by our future partnership with the EU.

Third, we will begin to build that new, deep and special partnership.

This is the exciting part of the negotiations and there is no limit on our ambition and creativity. We want a new economic partnership which will support generations of jobs for our people. And we want a new security relationship that can help to keep families safe here in Britain and across the continent.

But this Government is about more than making a success of Brexit. And the Referendum was about more than a vote to leave the EU.

We are determined to tackle the way too many people in our country are being left behind.

So we are building a stronger and fairer economy, with a modern industrial strategy that will support the creation of high quality, well paid jobs in every community of our country.

We are building a fairer society, putting social mobility at the heart of our education system and restoring the dream of home ownership.

I want everyone in Britain to have the chance to make the most of their potential, regardless of where they’ve come from.

And as Global Britain we are also playing our full part in the greatest international challenges of our time – from terrorism to migration – and we will continue to offer this leadership on the world stage as we leave the EU.

Put simply, this is a Government with a full agenda that is bold and ambitious about the future of our country.

And we will stick to our task until we have secured the best possible Brexit deal and built that stronger, fairer and ever more global Britain that truly works for everyone.