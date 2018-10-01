Get our news on your inbox! x

Montevideo, October 1st 2018 - 21:48 UTC

Bolsonaro and Haddad technical tied in Brazilian presidential race according to latest poll

Monday, October 1st 2018 - 08:55 UTC
Bolsonaro and Haddad are polarizing the Brazilian electorate Bolsonaro and Haddad are polarizing the Brazilian electorate

The latest public opinion released in Brazil on Sunday, a week ahead of the 7 October presidential election first round shows the two leading candidates virtually in technical ties.

Right wing Jair Bolsonaro, who on Saturday was discharged from hospital recovering from a stab attack at the beginning of September still leads with 28.2% of vote intention, while Fenando Haddad, from the Workers Party figures with 25.2% This is considered by pollsters as a technical tie since the survey has a plus/minus 2.2 percentage points error margin.

They are followed by Ciro Gomes with 9.4%, Geraldo Alckmin, 7.3% and Marina Silva, 2.6%, while all other hopefuls figure with less than 2%. Blank or spoilt votes, 11.7% and undecided or would not reply, 8.3%.

The MDA poll, contracted by the National Confederation of Transport, CNT, was done on 27/28 September, interviewing 2.002 people in 137 municipalities in 25 federation units of Brazil's five regions. It has a level of confidence of 95%, and has been registered with the Brazilian Electoral Tribunal.

Under these latest readings, in the October 28 runoff between the two most voted candidates who did not manage 50% of votes cast, and based on this Sunday's results, Haddad would defeat Bolsonaro 42.7% to 37.3%. Similarly Bolsonaro would lose to Ciro Gomes but would defeat Geraldo Alckmin. In a runoff between Haddad and Gomes it would also be a technical tie.

  • Enrique Massot

    It's nothing short of amazing the Brazilian people's support for Lula da Silva when his candidate, named in a rush just a few weeks ago to run instead of Lula has obtained so much support in such a short time.

    It shows Brazilians won't forget a president who worked on their behalf.

    Hope is allowed again.

    Posted 4 hours ago 0
