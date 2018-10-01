Bolsonaro and Haddad technical tied in Brazilian presidential race according to latest poll

The latest public opinion released in Brazil on Sunday, a week ahead of the 7 October presidential election first round shows the two leading candidates virtually in technical ties.
Right wing Jair Bolsonaro, who on Saturday was discharged from hospital recovering from a stab attack at the beginning of September still leads with 28.2% of vote intention, while Fenando Haddad, from the Workers Party figures with 25.2% This is considered by pollsters as a technical tie since the survey has a plus/minus 2.2 percentage points error margin.
They are followed by Ciro Gomes with 9.4%, Geraldo Alckmin, 7.3% and Marina Silva, 2.6%, while all other hopefuls figure with less than 2%. Blank or spoilt votes, 11.7% and undecided or would not reply, 8.3%.
The MDA poll, contracted by the National Confederation of Transport, CNT, was done on 27/28 September, interviewing 2.002 people in 137 municipalities in 25 federation units of Brazil's five regions. It has a level of confidence of 95%, and has been registered with the Brazilian Electoral Tribunal.
Under these latest readings, in the October 28 runoff between the two most voted candidates who did not manage 50% of votes cast, and based on this Sunday's results, Haddad would defeat Bolsonaro 42.7% to 37.3%. Similarly Bolsonaro would lose to Ciro Gomes but would defeat Geraldo Alckmin. In a runoff between Haddad and Gomes it would also be a technical tie.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
It's nothing short of amazing the Brazilian people's support for Lula da Silva when his candidate, named in a rush just a few weeks ago to run instead of Lula has obtained so much support in such a short time.Posted 4 hours ago 0
It shows Brazilians won't forget a president who worked on their behalf.
Hope is allowed again.