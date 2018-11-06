New hypothesis on the tragedy that befell Argentina's sub ARA San Juan

An “operation error” related to a ventilation valve, called 'Eco-19,' could explain the mystery of the tragedy that befell the ARA San Juan, the Argentine submarine that disappeared almost a year ago with 44-crew members on board. The new details emerged in a report currently being prepared by a commission of experts based inside the Argentine Defense Ministry.
An error in the internal ventilation valve could have caused the entry of seawater into the submarine's batteries, leading to a short-circuit and the subsequent production of hydrogen, sources told the Buenos Aires Perfil newspaper.
According to the report, the battery may not have been closed up properly or had some issues functioning, either “mechanical, human or incidental” in nature.
The report is being prepared by submarine experts commissioned by the Ministry, including Navy rear admirals (RE) Adolfo Trama and Alejandro Kenny, and captain (RE) Jorge Bergallo, who is the father of Jorge Ignacio Bergallo, the second commander of ARA San Juan whose life was lost at sea.
However sources close to the investigation told Perfil that even though this is the most likely scenario, others hypotheses are still under consideration.
The report is set to be presented to the Defense Ministry in the upcoming days, and could be made public as soon as the minister Oscar Aguad allows it.
The ARA San Juan, a German-built TR-1700 class submarine, vanished almost one year ago, on November 15, 2017, as it was sailing from the southernmost port of Ushuaia in Tierra del Fuego to the Mar del Plata submersibles base, after a patrol. A search for the vessel, or what remains of it, is ongoing.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
There's little mystery. A corrupt government is responsible for the terrible loss. Shortly before the submarine vanished, it’s commander reported a battery malfunction on the vessel. It's established that Ferrostaal and battery maker EnerSys-Hawker paid bribes for a $6 million contract they received to replace 964 battery cells on the ARA San Juan. The battery cells were replaced instead of replacing the batteries themselves with new ones in an effort to save costs.Posted 3 hours ago 0
The issue, indicated as the most probable origin of the accident, was an excessive intake of water by the snorkel.Posted 54 minutes ago 0
Based on the official reports of the commission created by the Argentine Navy (among which is a the former ARA San Juan captain who is the father of one of the missing crew) the problem, most likely, began in a human error in the assembly, or an operation mistake, of the snorkel tube valve that allowed the excessive entry of salt water into the submarine. This excessive water would have come into contact with the terminals of the batteries initiating a fire, and a subsequent internal explosion, that annulled the crew. The possibility of an act of corruption in the replacement of batteries is something that has been mentioned by the mass media but this is not indicated as a problem in the official report of the Argentine Navy.
“Based on the official reports” means nothing from what has been clearly exposed as a mendacious coverup by the systemic corrupt Argentine Navy. Established fact: much of the surface fleet is completely unsafe for seagoing operations.Posted 33 minutes ago 0