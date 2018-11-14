UK/EU Brexit announce “technical” breakthrough, but now it faces the political hurdle

A special cabinet meeting will be held at 14:00 GMT on Wednesday as Theresa May seeks ministers' backing

The PM has been meeting ministers in Downing Street for one-to-one talks on the draft agreement The pound surged against the US dollar and the Euro following the breakthrough, but analysts warned the cabinet and Parliament yet to agree to the plans

UK and EU officials have agreed the draft text of a Brexit agreement after months of negotiations. A cabinet source told the BBC that the document has been agreed at a technical level by officials from both sides after intensive discussions this week. A special cabinet meeting will be held at 14:00 GMT on Wednesday as Theresa May seeks ministers' backing.

The PM has been meeting ministers in Downing Street for one-to-one talks on the draft agreement. Allegedly the agreement contained a UK-wide customs “backstop” aimed at preventing new border checks in Northern Ireland.

There is no additional Northern Ireland-only backstop - but sources wouldn't be drawn on any specific arrangements for Northern Ireland on rules and regulation within the UK-wide one, she added.

This “backstop” has proved to the most contentious part of the withdrawal negotiations, with concerns raised by Brexiteer Tories and the DUP over how it will work.

The pound surged against the US dollar and the Euro following the negotiations breakthrough - but analysts warned it could be short-lived, with the cabinet and Parliament yet to agree to the plans.

The EU said it would “take stock” on Wednesday, while the Irish government said negotiations were “ongoing and have not concluded”.

Leading Brexiteers, such as Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg, immediately criticized what has been reported to be in the draft agreement, saying it would keep the UK under EU control.

Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, which gives Theresa May vital support in key votes, said it would be a “very, very hard sell”.

But Conservative Chief Whip Julian Smith said he was “confident” it would pass when put to a crucial Commons vote, and Transport Secretary Chris Grayling called for “a little bit of calm” before the cabinet gives its verdict on Wednesday.

Both the UK and EU hope to be able to schedule a special summit of European leaders at the end of November to sign off the deal.

The details of the draft agreement have not been published, but it is made up of a withdrawal agreement - said to run to 500 pages - alongside a statement about what the UK and EU's future relationship will look like.

The withdrawal agreement includes how to guarantee there will not be physical border checks reintroduced in Northern Ireland - the major sticking point in recent weeks.

The agreement also includes commitments over citizens' rights after Brexit, a proposed 21-month transition period after the UK's departure on 29 March 2019 and details of the so-called £39bn “divorce bill”.

The future relationship statement is expected to be far shorter, with the UK and the EU's long-term trade arrangements yet to be settled.

No 10 said ministers were now being called to a special meeting to “consider the draft agreement the negotiating teams have reached in Brussels, and to decide on next steps”. Before they do so, they will be able to read relevant “documentation”.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said “given the shambolic nature of the negotiations, this is unlikely to be the good deal for the country.”

Pro-EU Conservative MP Justine Greening said the agreement would leave the UK with less influence and undermine its credibility.

Speaking at a rally calling for another EU referendum to be held, she said: “Even if some people in my party can't see this is a bad deal, everyone else around this entire planet can.” (BBC)