Russia drew Argentina's attention to Ilyushin-96 jets before G-20 Summit

6th Thursday, December 2018 - 09:14 UTC Full article

Vladimir Putin's plane is an Ilyushin 96.

The Russian aircraft manufacturer Ilyushin has sought to attract Argentina's interest to purchase their Il-96 jets of various specifications, it was revealed Wednesday.

Ilyushin Deputy Director General on external economic affairs Vladimir Simakov told the Russian newsagency TASS that contacts with Argentine officials had taken place in the days leading to the G-20 Summit in Buenos Aires.

“Ilyushin offers Il-96 jet to the Argentinian side, with various variations and modifications - passenger, freight, medical and VIP version - available at the request of the customer,” Simakov said.

The aircraft was presented as part of a joint meeting of the Russia-Argentina Council of Entrepreneurs prior to the Summit.

The company also sought to provide aircraft for the cargo business by offering and exploring the possibility of cooperation on the Il-103 and Il-114 projects as well as the Il-96 cargo versions.

“As a result of the forum, the delegation of Ilyushin had a number of efficient meetings with potential partners regarding issues of potential cooperation within the proposed projects and a close collaboration to be established in the field,” Simakov noted.

The Ilyushin 96 project started in the late 1980s and was certified in 1992. The current main operator is the airline Cubana, which began using their first if four Il-96-300 with a Havanna-Buenos Aires flight on 2003. No other passenger airline operates the Il-96.

Production of the Il-96 was slowed down by its dependence on western avionics and parts but has been revamped following agreements with Chinese associates since 2017.

Russian's presidential airplane is an Il-96.