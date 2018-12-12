Jail sentences for ex Ford executives for collaborating with Argentine military regime

Factory manager Pedro Muller was sentenced to 10 years and ex-security chief Hector Sibilla given 12 years. (Pic AFP)

It is the first time multinational firm staff have been convicted for crimes committed during the dictatorship. Both Muller and Sibilla said they would appeal

Two former Ford executives in Argentina have been given long jail sentences for collaborating with the country's brutal military regime in 1976-83. Factory manager Pedro Muller was sentenced to 10 years and ex-security chief Hector Sibilla given 12 years.

They were found guilty of providing information about leftist union leaders who were later kidnapped and tortured.

It is the first time multinational firm staff have been convicted for crimes committed during the dictatorship. Both Muller and Sibilla said they would appeal against the verdict.

The jail sentences were handed down by a court near the capital Buenos Aires on Tuesday. The court stated that the two men “were necessary participants in the illegal deprivation of liberty, aggravated by the use of violence and threats” with the aim of political persecution, AFP news agency reports.

The court also found that Sibilla was present during at least one torture session. The crimes were committed at Ford's factory on the outskirts of the capital.

After the verdict, family members of the victims burst into applause in the packed courtroom. During the trial, prosecutors had asked for 25 years in prison for each of the accused.

Ford Argentina has so far made no public comments on the issue. Thousands are estimated to have been killed by the military in its infamous Dirty War against dissidents during the dictatorship.