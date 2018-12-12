The feminist wave of 'Look how we get': Actresses create an Argentine #MeeToo

Thelma Fardín has made public a complaint against Darthes for alleged rape her while they were on tour with a children's program in Nicaragua. She was 16 and he was 45.

In Argentina, a movement in support of the accusation of rape that the actress Thelma Fardín presented against the actor and singer Juan Darthes caused a stir and support with the hashtag #MiraComoNosPonemos (Look how we get) on Tuesday through social networks. Darthes carries several complaints about the sexual abuse of several actresses with whom he worked.

The actresses Calu Rivero, Natalia Juncos and Ana Coacci had already denounced the Argentine producer previously. On Tuesday, among dozens of members of the Collective of Argentine Actresses, Thelma Fardín has made public a complaint against Darthes for alleged rape when, in 2009, they were on tour with the Patito Feo children's program in Nicaragua. She was 16 years old, Darthes - the only adult companion of the group - 45.

The actress announced that a criminal complaint was filed against Darthes in Nicaragua because it was allegedly the place where, despite the multiple refusals from Fardín, the producer kissed her on the neck, climbed on and penetrated her. “He grabbed my hand and told me 'look how you put me' making me feel his erection. I kept saying no,” says the actress in a video released on Tuesday in which she is supported by a large group of artists and figures.

The collective of Argentine actresses denounced through a letter that “in our environment, oppression and objectification are common currency”.

“Children and teenagers are eroticized and overexposed in the entertainment industry. We are almost always unprotected by those who hire us,” the letter accuses, also denouncing that“ in our environment there are no protocols of action against cases of abuse; and the list could go on, it's immense.”

The feminist wave raised through social networks after the accusations of Fardín against Darthes with the slogan “Look how we get”, in allusion to what was said by the accused in the story of the actress, hopes to create a kind of Argentine #MeeToo , thinking on a parallelism of what happened with the Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein when in October of 2017 he was accused of buying the silence of hundreds of women of which he had sexually abused in the film industry.