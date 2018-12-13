Get our news on your inbox! x

Montevideo, December 13th 2018 - 11:01 UTC

Falklands goes ahead with negotiations and contract for second commercial flight

Thursday, December 13th 2018 - 06:22 UTC
Mount Pleasant Airport, where Latam Chile currently operates, and Latam Brazil will operate in a near future

The Executive Council has today Wednesday authorised the Chief Executive of the Falkland Islands Government to complete the necessary negotiations with LATAM Airlines Brazil and to finalise a contract, subject to agreement with MLAs, to establish and operate a new weekly route between Sao Paulo and the Falkland Islands.

This air link will transit once a month, in both directions, via Cordoba in Argentina.

Establishing this route will allow passengers to make onward connection to multiple destinations in South and North America, Europe and Asia.

This new air link will also bring significant financial and commercial benefits to the Falkland Islands including an estimated increase in economic activity of up to £1.9m annually as well as growth in tourist, retail and hospitality sectors.

The Falkland Islands Government will continue to keep the public informed on progress with these final negotiations and it is anticipated that further information will be available in early 2019.

Categories: Economy, Politics, Tourism, Argentina, Brazil, Falkland Islands, International.
Tags: Ambrosio Taravella Cordoba airport, Argentina, Cordoba airport, Falkland Islands, Falklands' second weekly commercial air link, Latam Airlines Group, LATAM Brazil, London Sao Pablo, Mount Pleasant airport, Sao Pablo Falklands flight.

