British ambassador praises Buenos Aires urban transport on an emergency day

14th Friday, December 2018 - 09:29 UTC Full article

“What a storm. Returning soaking wet in the bus” twitted ambassador Kent, while sharing pics of him at the bus stop and in the crowded bus.(Pic Twitter)

British ambassador in Argentina Mark Kent attended a conference and lunch in downtown Buenos Aires, and forced by rain, no embassy vehicle or taxi, simply took a local bus back to the office.

The event was organized by the Argentine Oil and Gas Institute at the Sheraton Hotel, and once it was over, pouring rain was awaiting. The embassy's car was at the service of the President of the Royal Society and Chemistry Nobel Prize, Venki Ramakrishnan, currently visiting Argentina, and as any rainy day, no taxis were available.

Together with Tim Hanson, trade attaché at the embassy the two Brits then decided to take local public transport. They walked to the bus stop and boarded number 93 for the fifteen blocks trip to the embassy, the former Madero Unzué Palace.

“Very good trip, and very fast. Managed to reach the embassy on time for my following engagement”

However, it's not ambassador Kent's first experience in urban transport. He spent months in Mendoza learning Spanish and he would travel daily to the Cuyo National University in the local line 114 bus.

December 13 is Argentina's Oil and Gas Day, since it recalls the day back in 1907 when oil was first found in Comodoro Rivadavia.