Cristina Fernandez is back on stage and preparing for her presidential bid next October

17th Monday, December 2018 - 08:35 UTC Full article

“I'm convinced we deserve a better Argentina, a better country. And among all of us, I'm sure we can again build”, said the former president in her brief message

Pollsters and political analysts anticipate a polarization of the October election between Cristina Fernandez and Mauricio Macri

Argentine ex-president and Senator Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner is back on stage and looking to run in next October's presidential election, hopefully with a united opposition. Mandatory primaries in Argentina are only eight months away and several of her acolytes over the weekend and with her blessing announced she is prepared to run for the presidency.

Even when Mrs. Kirchner has not made any official announcement of her presidential bid for October 2019, the Argentine media are convinced she will be the candidate that disputes president Mauricio Macri's re-election aspirations.

In effect the current Senator recorded a video at her think tank Instituto Patria, which was released at a “National and Popular Encounter” held in the province of Entre Rios, where a former governor Sergio Urribarri, and two close supporters, ex cabinet chief Alberto Fernandez and Senator Jose Luis Gioia, were the main speakers.

Cristina Fernandez again expressed her confidence in the idea of a united opposition, as she had recently done in an academic event in Buenos Aires.

“United Citizens means bringing together all those social groupings that want a better Argentina: business leaders, unions, workers, intellectuals, trades people, professors, teachers professionals, young, adults, veterans”.

Pollsters and political analysts anticipate a polarization of the October election between Cristina Fernandez and Mauricio Macri. The Macri team is divided on strategy: having her legislative privileges lifted and make her stand before the several court cases she faces, or let her remain in the Senate, confident that her appeals for a united opposition won't crystallize since she still remains a divisive figure.

But this did not prevent a social grouping leader, and close to Pope Francis, to publicly propose on Sunday Cristina Fernandez as a pre-candidate to the Argentine presidency.

Juan Grabois in a political rally of extreme left Peronists, called for the unity of all the opposition in anticipation of the October primaries. “Poverty is increasing and if we don't stop it, it will become institutionalized”

“That is why we need to be united in 2019 and we are presenting Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner as our presidential pre-candidate”, said Grabois. Pope Francis named Grabois in 2016 as consultant and advisor of the Justice and Peace Pontifical Council.

Likewise Agustín Rossi, head of the Victory Front (Kirchnerite) members of the Lower House announced in Rosario that Cristina Fernandez will be the presidential candidate. Under the banner of “There is another way”, Rossi held a meeting of grass root leaders and militants planning ahead of the October primaries.