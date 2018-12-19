GREAT Maritime law professionals visit Chile

During their stay in the country, the experts in maritime law attended a reception hosted by HRH the Princess Royal

The United Kingdom Ministry of Justice, the British-Chilean Chamber of Commerce and the British Embassy in Santiago organized a visit to Chile of UK legal professionals. The delegation of experts in maritime law visited Chile in late November to join HRH Princess Anne, who travelled to the country to join the celebrations of the Chilean Navy’s 200th anniversary.

The delegates participated in bespoke business meetings with international companies in the maritime sector. They also attended a reception hosted by HRH Princess Anne and participated in a business round table, which was attended by key players from major business executives from Chile´s leading sectors (shipping, mining, agriculture, infrastructure).

UK lawyers were matched with international Chilean companies involved with the maritime sector. Delegates participated in a total of 16 one-to-one meetings where they had the opportunity to present on the benefits of using English law for commercial contracts and arbitration in the maritime sector.

The delegation also had the opportunity to join 11 c-suite executives for a round table discussion on issues surrounding maritime law in Chile, more broadly, South America.

The following law firms were part of the delegation Kennedys Law, MFB and Stephenson Harwood.

The visit of the maritime law experts was supported by the GREAT Campaign, which is the UK's government’s most ambitious international promotional campaign ever, uniting the efforts of the private and public sector to generate jobs and growth for Britain.

‘Legal Services are GREAT’ is a campaign led by the UK’s Ministry of Justice to promote the UK’s world leading legal services sector overseas.