A shooting in Los Angeles takes several victims

5th Saturday, January 2019 - 09:25 UTC Full article

“The investigation is ongoing, stay away from the area,” local police said

A shooting with several victims has been recorded this Saturday morning in a bowling alley in the town of Torrance, in the county of Los Angeles (USA), police said.

Reports of shots fired with multiple victims down. T P D is on scene. Investigation is ongoing. Please stay away from the area. — Torrance Police (@TorrancePD) January 5, 2019

“Reports of shooting with multiple victims” in the Gable House Bowl, the Torrance Police Department said on Twitter, before explaining that body agents are at the scene.

“The investigation is ongoing, stay away from the area,” local police added in the tweet about the shooting, of which no further details are offered.