Domestic car sales in Brazilian domestic market in line with expectations

9th Wednesday, January 2019 - 08:45 UTC Full article

Car and light truck sales in Brazil went up 13.6% in 2018 from the previous year, cementing the industry’s gradual recovery from a deep recession. Brazil was one of the world’s five biggest auto markets until a recent downturn and, despite last year’s growth, numbers remain lower than at their peak in 2012.

The country remains a major base of operations for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Volkswagen, General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.

Overall, General Motors sold the most cars in Brazil in 2018, followed by FCA and then by Volkswagen.

Growth in December was particularly significant for Renault , Volkswagen and General Motors, which saw double-digit increases in the month compared with a year earlier.

Sales totaled 2.47 million, in line with the national automakers’ association expectation of 2.46 million units. In December, sales were up 9.5% from the same month a year earlier.