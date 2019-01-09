Ocean Cruises orders two new Allura class ships: €575 million per ship

Oceania Cruises has announced an order for two new ships from Fincantieri. The ships will be delivered in 2022 and 2025. The two 67,000 gross ton Allura-Class ships will each accommodate approximately 1,200 guests.

“This new class of ships will represent an evolution of the Oceania Cruises experience with all the elements our guests treasure – a warm, intimate, residential style; the most spacious standard staterooms afloat; amazing suites, and of course, the finest cuisine at sea,” stated Bob Binder, president, Oceania Cruises.

The new class of mid-size cruise vessels will retain all the warmth, popular design elements and signature amenities of the line’s award-winning Marina and Riviera while affording guests an additional level of comfort, convenience and many new luxury amenities.

Oceania Cruises is the upper-premium subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

“We are excited to expand the Oceania Cruises fleet with our new Allura-Class ships to meet the strong demand for upscale culinary- and destination-focused cruise vacations around the globe,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

“This new class of ships will further elevate the already best-in-class guest experience at Oceania Cruises and meaningfully strengthen demand from both new and loyal returning guests, which will ultimately drive further returns for shareholders.”

The contract price for each of the two vessels is approximately €575 million per ship. The company has obtained export credit financing with favorable terms to fund 80% of the contract price of each ship, subject to certain Italian government approvals.

“This new successful project for Oceania Cruises is yet another demonstration of our ability to capitalize on product innovation and diversification to meet the needs of every type of customer, a capability that distinguishes us in the world,” said Giuseppe Bono, chief executive of Fincantieri.

“The order we are announcing, indeed, reiterates not only our first place in the luxury sector, but at the same time it further strengthens an unprecedented leadership in the cruise sector, with a backlog of 55 vessels to be built for most of the brands operating on this market and deliveries extending all the way to 2027.”