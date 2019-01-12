Falkland Islands Representative in UK to retire next October

The Falkland Islands Government announced on Friday that Mrs Sukey Cameron MBE, the Falkland Islands Government Representative in the UK, is to retire in October 2019.

Sukey has worked tirelessly on behalf of the Falkland Islands for most of her career, starting in 1979 with a post at the Falkland Islands Association in London. Following this she joined the Falkland Islands Government Office when it opened in 1983 and then took on the role of Representative in 1990. Throughout this time her efforts have been invaluable in terms of increasing the knowledge and understanding of the Falkland Islands in the UK and its Parliament.

Barry Rowland, Chief Executive of the Falkland Islands Government, said: “Sukey has made a lifelong impact in furthering the cause of the Falkland Islands both home and abroad. She is widely regarded with both respect and affection from everyone who has had the privilege to work with her over the years and she will be an incredibly hard act to follow. I would like to take the opportunity at this time to pay tribute to her contribution as well as to express our thanks on behalf of the community, the Government and her many colleagues in the UK.”

A further, formal statement to pay tribute to Sukey’s years of dedicated public service will be provided at a future date. An advertisement to recruit to the role of Falkland Islands Representative in the UK will be published within the next fortnight.