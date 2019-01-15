Busy weekend for Ushuaia: seven cruise vessels and 12.000 visitors

The “Celebrity Eclipse” was among the vessels calling at Ushuaia

Busy weekend for Ushuaia with seven cruise vessels and some 12.000 visitors, including passengers and crew members. According to port authorities, the vessels calling were the Celebrity Eclipse, Star Princess, Norwegian plus Le Boreal, Ortelius and Island Sky.

This means that since the beginning of the current 2018/19 season, September to January, 110 Antarctic cruises have called in the extreme south of Argentina. Total arrivals, Antarctica and non Antarctica cruises, have registered some 36.000 visitors of which 23.218 passengers and 12.947 crew members.

The estimate for the whole season is of some 300 calls involving 50 vessels of which 31 in Antarctica cruises.

Port authority Nestor Gonzalez said that “Ushuaia has a strategic location and is the gate to Antarctica, and thus 90% of those travelling to the frozen continent previously visit Tierra del Fuego, the end of the world, which is great business for our local economy”.

“Ushuaia has become one of the preferred destinations this summer season, we will receive the visitors with the best services in the city so they can also enjoy tours and the sights of our beautiful city”, underlined Gonzalez.