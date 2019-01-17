Petrobras averaged 2.63 MMboed last year, targets 2.8 MMboed for 2019

17th Thursday, January 2019 - 10:05 UTC Full article

In December 2018, the total production of oil and gas, including natural gas liquids (NGL), was 2.70 MMboed, of which 2.64 MMboed produced in Brazil

Petrobras reports that in 2018, its total production of oil and gas, including natural gas liquids (NGL), was 2.63 MMboed, of which 2.53 MMboed produced in Brazil and 101,000 boed abroad. Petrobras’ own production of oil in Brazil was 2.03 MMbpd.

The annual average of the company's total operated production (both Petrobras and partner’s share) in 2018 was 3.29 MMboed, of which 3.16 MMboed in Brazil. The production of oil and natural gas in 2018 is in line with the goal established for this year in the company's Business and Management Plan, which projects 2.8 MMboed in 2019.

I - Start-up of four new production systems: the P-74 and P-75 platforms, located in the Búzios Field, in the pre-salt of the Santos Basin; the P-69 platform, located in the Lula Field, also in the pre-salt of the Santos Basin; and the FPSO Cidade de Campos dos Goytacazes, located in the Tartaruga Verde Field, in the post-salt of the Campos Basin.

II - The continuous development of the pre-salt production, which completed 10 years and achieved new records: annual production of oil and natural gas, operated by Petrobras, of 1.75 MMboed and the monthly record of 1.85 MMboed, which was reached in December.

III - The achievement of a new annual record in the utilization of gas by Petrobras in Brazil, reaching the 96.6% mark, as a result of the efforts undertaken over the past years through the Optimization Program for Gas Utilization.

IV - The divestments in the Lapa, Sururu, Berbigão, Oeste de Atapu and Roncador fields, as well as the Joint Venture of Petrobras America Inc. with Murphy Exploration & Production Co.

In December 2018, the total production of oil and gas, including natural gas liquids (NGL), was 2.70 MMboed, of which 2.64 MMboed produced in Brazil and 63,000 boed abroad.

The company's total operated production (both Petrobras and partner’s share) was 3.4 MMboed, of which 3.3 MMboed in Brazil.

With regards to the previous month, there was a 3.3% increase in production, mainly due to the interconnection of new wells in the FPSO Cidade de Campos dos Goytacazes, located in the Tartaruga Verde field, in the post-salt of the Campos Basin, as well as the end of the maintenance stoppages at the FPSO Cidade de Ilhabela, located in the Sapinhoa field, in the pre-salt of the Santos Basin, and the P-18 platform, located in the Marlim field, in the Campos Basin