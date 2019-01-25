Falklands Chief Executive contract extended for a year

Falklands Chief Executive Barry Rowland

The Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly has confirmed that Barry Rowland has agreed a year-long contract extension as Chief Executive, taking his term of employment to October 2020.

This decision is intended to ensure continued and significant progress against the commitments laid out in The Islands Plan, in particular the delivery of several significant capital projects. Additionally, Barry intends to continue his focus on promoting a culture within the civil service that reflects the needs of the people it serves and improving the delivery of effective and efficient public services.

MLA Barry Elsby, Chair of the Legislative Assembly, said: “We are pleased that Barry has made this commitment to the Falkland Islands and believe that this extension will bring continuity and stability as we work towards the delivery of our ambitious Islands Plan.”