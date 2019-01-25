UK praises Uruguay's human rights record, but also has recommendations

United Kingdom welcomed Uruguay’s positive record in promoting freedom of expression and independent media, as well as its progressive legislation particularly in promoting gender equality and LGBT rights.

However, the UK remains concerned that men still hold the vast majority of leadership positions in government, business and politics. The UK is also concerned by the growing levels of domestic violence committed against women in Uruguay.

To that effect the UK delegation at Geneva recommend:

To approve and implement a national action plan to support the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 8.7, which calls for the eradication of forced labor, modern slavery and human trafficking by 2030.

That Uruguay, by March 2020, legislate the crime of torture as a separate offence in the Uruguayan Penal Code, as set out in the UN Convention Against Torture, to avoid potential loopholes that can foster impunity.

That Uruguay revise its juvenile justice system and develop national policies based on its international human rights treaty obligations, with a particular focus on non-custodial measures and access to education.