Venezuela: Russia offers to mediate between Maduro and the transition government

The offer of Russia is aligned with that of Uruguay and Mexico, countries that are neutral to the political escalation in Venezuela but recognize Nicolás Maduro as the legitimate president.

Alexander Shchetinin's offer came a day after Moscow supported Nicolás Maduro as legitimate president, confronting the United States and the European Union.

Russia joined on Friday to countries that offered to safeguard peaceful mediation between the government of President Nicolás Maduro and the President of the National Assembly, proclaimed interim president of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó. The government of Vladimir Putin said that they are prepared to cooperate with all global forces acting responsibly, RIA news agency reported.

The statement, made by Alexander Shchetinin, director of the Department for Latin America of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, comes a day after Moscow supported Nicolás Maduro as the legitimate president of Venezuela and not the leader of the opposition, Juan Guaidó, who was inaugurated as president in charge of a transitional government on Wednesday based on articles 233 and 33 of the Venezuelan Constitution.

The appointment of Guaidó was supported almost immediately by the United States, the Organization of American States (OAS) and dozens of countries.

Russia on Thursday accused the United States of attempting to usurp power in Venezuela and warned against military intervention by confronting Washington and the European Union.

“Mexico and Uruguay urge all actors to find a peaceful and democratic solution to the complex panorama Venezuela is facing,” the Uruguayan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

For its part, the Government of Germany has demanded on Friday “free and fair” elections immediately in Venezuela and has recognized Guaidó as head of the interim State until such elections are called.

Spain has taken the same decision: if there are no free elections in a short period of time, the Government of Pedro Sánchez will recognize Guaidó as president of Venezuela.

The duration of this deadline is being discussed today by the political ambassadors of the 28 to safeguard the unity of the EU, according to El Pais (Madrid) diplomatic sources told.