Bolsonaro undergoes surgery on Monday and will spend ten days in hospital

26th Saturday, January 2019 - 08:16 UTC Full article

Bolsonaro lost 40% of his blood after he was stabbed on Thursday, 6 September, hospital officials reported then

Brazil's new right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro will undergo surgery on Monday in Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital to remove a colostomy bag he has had since he was stabbed on the campaign trail last year, his spokesman said on Friday.

Vice President Hamilton Mourao will assume the presidency for 48 hours while Bolsonaro is in surgery and during his initial recovery. Bolsonaro will have to stay in Sao Paulo for 10 days, spokesman Army General Otávio Santana do Rêgo Barros said.

Bolsonaro lost 40% of his blood after he was stabbed on Thursday, 6 September, hospital officials reported then. Doctors said he suffered a deep and life-threatening wound in his intestines.

Hospital director Eunice Dantas told reporters the following day that Bolsonaro had lost more than two liters of blood, and was in shock, when he arrived. But “he is now stable and in excellent clinical condition” after being operated on, she added, although he will need to spend at least a week in hospital.

Mr Bolsonaro's family said the knife had penetrated 12cm into his abdomen. He was then transferred from Juiz di Fora, Minas Gerais to the Einstein hospital in São Paulo.