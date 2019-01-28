“One of the best cruise seasons' for Ushuaia”, boasts governor Bertone

28th Monday, January 2019 - 09:32 UTC Full article

Governor Bertone with the captain and officers of the “Celebrity Eclipse” docked in Ushuaia

“This is one of the best cruise seasons we've had in years”, said Tierra del Fuego governor Rosana Bertone underlining that tourism is an industry which creates jobs and helps the province's economy. Ms Bertone made the statement during a visit to the port of Ushuaia where she attended the departure of the “Celebrity Eclipse” and welcomed the French flagged “Le Soleil”

The governor handed the “Celebrity Eclipse” skipper an acknowledgement plaque, since the vessel calls several times at Ushuaia during the season. Likewise there was a similar ceremony with the captain of “Le Soleil”.

The governor pointed out that the “Celebrity Eclipse” had 4.398 passengers on board and “Le Soleil”, 400, which have helped the 2018/19 season, so far, receive over 90.000 visitors, which represents a 20% increase over the previous season in similar period.

“This is a record season, this is the result of all our international efforts promoting Tierra del Fuego and Antarctica. Our challenge is to continue advancing and ensuring that visitors remain longer in Ushuaia...fortunately we can say that the city's hotel capacity is 90% occupied”, indicated Ms Bertone.

Ushuaia port authorities supplied additional information recalling that in the previous season, 2017/18 the city received 332 cruise calls with some 119.000 visitors. However so far this year, 2019, the calls have been 200 with 90.000 passengers.

Estimates are that this season the number of visitors will be almost 180.000, which represents 15% more calls and 20% more passengers compared to the previous season.

“I think we can say we are competitive in a highly competitive market, despite all difficulties and this certainly encourages us to continue advancing and improving conditions for the cruise industry”, said Nestor Lagrana, head of the provincial port of Ushuaia.