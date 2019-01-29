Rough times ahead: US Justice files several criminal charges against Huawei and the owner's daughter

The charges against the world's second largest smart-phone maker include accusations of bank fraud, obstruction of justice and theft of technology.

Ms Meng was arrested in Canada last month at the request of the US for allegedly evading sanctions on Iran.

The United States Justice Department has filed a host of criminal charges against Chinese telecoms giant Huawei and its chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou. The charges against the world's second largest smart-phone maker include accusations of bank fraud, obstruction of justice and theft of technology.

The case could ratchet up tensions between China and the US, and impact the firm's global expansion efforts. Both Ms Meng and Huawei deny the allegations.

For years, Chinese firms have broken our export laws and undermined sanctions, often using US financial systems to facilitate their illegal activities. This will end,“ said US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

The indictment alleges Huawei misled the US and a global bank about its relationship with two subsidiaries, Huawei Device USA and Skycom Tech, to conduct business with Iran.”

US President Donald Trump's administration has reinstated all sanctions on Iran removed under a 2015 nuclear deal and recently imposed even stricter measures, hitting oil exports, shipping and banks.

A second case alleges Huawei stole technology from T Mobile used to test smart-phone durability, as well as obstructing justice and committing wire fraud.

The T-Mobile tech, known as Tappy, mimicked human fingers to test phones. In all, the US has laid 23 charges against the company.

“These charges lay bare Huawei's alleged blatant disregard for the laws of our country and standard global business practices,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray.

“Companies like Huawei pose a dual threat to both our economic and national security.”

Several countries have raised security concerns about Huawei in recent months, with the US government encouraging companies and other nations not to buy Huawei products.

Huawei is one of the largest telecommunications equipment and services providers in the world, recently passing Apple to become the second biggest smart-phone maker after Samsung.

But the US and other Western nations have been concerned that the Chinese government could use Huawei's technology to expand its spying ability, although the firm insists there is no government control.