Venezuela: Socialist International recognizes Guaidó and calls Maduro “illegitimate”

30th Wednesday, January 2019 - 20:55 UTC

Voluntad Popular, Guaido's party, is part of the leftist international organization

The Council of the Socialist International (SI) approved a communique on Tuesday where they recognize deputy Juan Guaidó and the Venezuelan National Assembly as the only legitimate power of leading a process of democratic transition in Venezuela.

The organization also expressed its “enormous concern for repression” carried out by the “illegitimate regime of Nicolás Maduro” and “demands the full restitution of the constitutional order”.

The SI said that the only way to move forward in that country is with the urgent holding of new elections, according to the document approved at the end of a two-day meeting in Santo Domingo.

“These elections must be monitored by a new, fully independent and impartial electoral authority and must take place with the participation of those previously qualified and be accompanied by the release of political prisoners,” the resolution added.

Guaidó, President of the Parliament, was inaugurated as interim President of Venezuela last January 23 based on country’s Constitution, since the Parliament and dozens of countries do not recognize the second term of Nicolás Maduro's administration (2019-2025).