Bolsonaro remains in semi intensive care unit, with no discharge date

6th Wednesday, February 2019 - 08:54 UTC Full article

In social networks Bolsonaro showed himself involved in physiotherapy exercises.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s medical condition has improved, with no fever, but he remains in semi-intensive care with visits restricted and there is no date set for him to leave the hospital, his spokesman, Otavio de Rego Barros said on Tuesday.

A bulletin issued by his doctors at the Albert Einstein Hospital said his condition has improved in the last 24 hours with no pain or fever and the reduction in the amount of liquid that appeared in the area where the colostomy bag was removed.

Furthermore the president experienced an increase in intestine movements and thus has started to be fed with liquids.

The president continues to take antibiotics and has an abdominal drainage tube.

Spokesman Rego Barros informed that a new surgery has not been totally discarded but it is not under consideration at the moment.

He added that the president will not be leaving hospital at least for the next seven days, to check on the effectiveness of antibiotics, and in the event of an infection.

Finally the spokesman said that Bolsonaro remains in full control of his office with no need to transfer power to the vice-president. “This will only happen on medical instructions”.