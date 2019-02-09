Two new South Atlantic trawlers to be built at Nodosa shipyard, Galicia

Nodosa signed a contract with Spain's Pescapuerta Group to build a new freezer stern trawler for fishing in the South Atlantic

The Galicia, Spain-based boat-builder Nodosa Shipyard has received orders for a pair of new Spanish trawlers during the past month. In its most recent order, Nodosa signed a contract with the Spanish harvester Pescapuerta Group to build a new freezer stern trawler for fishing in the South Atlantic. It aims to have delivered the vessel by the end of 2020, ready to enter full operations for the spring 2021 season.

The trawler, to be named Falcon, will be 75 meters in length, with a 14m beam.

“This is the fourth large freezer trawler specially designed for operating in the South Atlantic that Nodosa has signed in the last four years, as well as the specialized freezer longliner CFL Hunter which was delivered in 2017 for Falkland Islands owners,” said Nodosa director Jose Ramon Regueira, in a statement.

The Pescapuerta order came just over a month after Nodosa received an order for a similar South Atlantic vessel from harvester Rampesca.

Rampesca, in cooperation with Falkland Islands RBC, ordered a new 63.7m freezer trawler; construction would begin on the new trawler before the end of January Nodosa said.