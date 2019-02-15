Falklands makes public AAIB investigation into Islander VP-FBM incident

The investigation refers to an incident involving FIGAS Islander VP-FBM on Beaver Island on 11 June 2018. No passengers or crew were injured

The Falkland Islands government has made public the release from the UK's Air Accidents Investigation Branch referred to an incident involving one of the Islands Air Service Islander, during a regular landing last June.

”The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has released its report on the investigation into an incident involving FIGAS Islander VP-FBM on Beaver Island on 11 June 2018. No passengers or crew were injured, however there was significant damage to the aircraft.

“Earlier this month, approval was granted by both ExCo and the Standing Finance Committee for the purchase of a new aircraft given the determination made by Britten-Norman that it would not be cost-effective to repair the 30 year-old-Islander.

”In relation to the incident that took place on landing, the AAIB report states that: “The aircraft touched down short of the undershoot area causing significant damage to the right landing gear, wing and engine mounts. The accident was probably caused by a stall or unexpected descent due to turbulence or windshear under the prevailing conditions.”

”The report notes that FIGAS undertook its own review into the incident and that: “This determined that whilst the strips on Beaver Island complied with relevant requirements, as a further precaution some of the banks short of the undershoot areas would be levelled off.”

Since the incident the Falklands' government decided on a lease of a similar Islander for the increased summer season traffic, as well as the purchase of another aircraft which is expected to be delivered by 2021. Both decisions have not been without controversy.

The complete report can be read online by visiting: www.gov.uk/aaib-reports/aaib-investigation-to-britten-norman-bn2b-26-islander-vp-fbm