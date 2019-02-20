Argentine foreign minister gives India some advice on Chinese penetration

20th Wednesday, February 2019 - 10:11 UTC Full article

“India has to be absolutely active in Latin America. The Chinese have been in the region for many years already, for almost 20 years”, Faurie told Indian businesses

If India has to compete with China in Latin America, then it has to be “absolutely active” in the region, Argentine Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Faurie said on Tuesday during the business forum in New Delhi.

“China has been in the region for over two decades now and pumps a lot of financial resources, aided with technology, in the Latin American countries”, he said.

“India has to be absolutely active in Latin America. The Chinese have been in the region for many years already, for almost 20 years”.

“China is doing something relevant not only for Argentina, but also for all Latin American countries. China comes with an idea, the project they want to develop, they come up with money. That is extremely important because we are all lagging behind in financing,” Faurie said in response to a question on what should India in South America do at a time when China has already spread its influence in the continent.

Faurie said if India is slated to be one of the top three economies in next two decades, then it has to “assume the role it would like to have”.