Trawler “Pesca Vaqueiro” expected to remain in Montevideo for repairs

21st Thursday, February 2019 - 15:22 UTC Full article

The trawler in the port of Montevideo where it transported the Chinese jigger crew members

The Spanish trawler “Pesca Vaqueiro” arrived in Montevideo on Wednesday with the thirty crew members rescued from the Chinese jigger which was involved in a collision incident with the Spanish vessel last Friday.

“Zhong Yuan Yu 11” crewmembers were landed and should be flying back to their homes after medical checks and arrangements made by their agents and embassies. “Pesca Vaqueiro” is undergoing an assessment of damages caused when the two vessels collided in the 200 plus mile of the Argentine EEZ in the South Atlantic.

The causes of the accident are still to be determined, but the Asian jigger went down after the collision but with sufficient time to rescue the crew by the Spanish trawler, which suffered damage in its bow above the waterline. According to Argentine Coast Guard officials the accident occurred 208 miles east of the continent.

Apparently “Pesca Vazqueiro” was instructed from Vigo to speed repairs and return to the South Atlantic to continue with catches.

Maritime authorities at Montevideo debriefed the crew of the “Pesca Vaqueiro” and have launched an investigation into the casualty. The Spanish trawler built in 1988, is 75 meters long and has a GT of 1.819 tons, while the 75 meter long jigger has a gross tonnage of 1.096 tons.