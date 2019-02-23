Maduro announces “total rupture” of relations between Venezuela and Colombia

”My patience is exhausted, I cannot continue to endure (...) that the territory of Colombia is being lent for an aggression against Venezuela,” Maduro announced at an official ceremony

In the midst of a tense day in which there have been clashes between volunteers and Venezuelan military officials on the borders of the country, President Nicolás Maduro, considered a usurper by the parliament of his country, announced the “total” cessation of diplomatic relations with Colombia.

”My patience is exhausted, I cannot continue to endure (...) that the territory of Colombia is being lent for an aggression against Venezuela. That is why I have decided to break all politic and diplomatic relations with the fascist government of Colombia,” Maduro announced at an official ceremony in front of his supporters in Caracas on Saturday.

The mandatory, backed by the Venezuelan military sector, gave 24 hours to all diplomatic officials of that country to leave Venezuela.

The day, marked as the day of entry of the so-called humanitarian aid by the declared interim president, Juan Guaidó, has passed amid an atmosphere of tension at the borders, where military and police officials prevent the passage of aid. However, Guaidó has communicated through his Twitter account that trucks with loads of aid have been able to overcome the border closures announced by Maduro and enter through the southern border with Brazil.