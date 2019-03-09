Colombia: Plane crash leaves a dozen dead

9th Saturday, March 2019 - 19:16 UTC Full article

12 people would have died after the disaster

A DC-3 model aircraft with registration number HK2494 that had been declared in emergency fell on Saturday to land in the center-east of Colombia after not finding where to land, local media reported.

The emergency agencies are working at this time to establish the exact number of victims in this accident. However, there is an estimate of 12 people who would have died after the incident, a rescue agency reported to AFP.

The device covered a route between San José del Guaviare and collapsed shortly before reaching its destination, Villavicencio, about 80 kilometers from Bogotá.

“Today at approximately 10:40 am the aircraft DC-3, registration HK-2494, belonging to the Laser company, was declared in emergency for which all the protocols of attention and search were activated”, has informed the Civil Aeronautics of Colombia in a brief statement.