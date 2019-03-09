Get our news on your inbox! x

Montevideo, March 9th 2019 - 12:14 UTC

Falklands' licensed Taiwanese jigger crew member missing

Saturday, March 9th 2019 - 08:28 UTC
The Falkland Islands Fisheries and Marine Protection, FISHOPS reports that on Friday at 4:00 AM in the morning, the duty officer received a call indicating a man from a Falklands' licensed Taiwanese jigger went overboard.

 The jigger “Hsiang Ching” was positioned in the northern Falklands Outer Conservation Zone, FOCZ, and reported that the incident happened at 02:30 AM.

“Hsiang Ching” has been conducting a search of the area along with support from other jiggers in the area and Air support from BFSAI.

The missing crew member had not yet been found at Friday midday and the Falkland Islands Government said it will provide a further update once more information is known.

Categories: Fisheries, Falkland Islands.
Tags: British Forces South Atlantic Islands (BFSAI), Falkland Islands, Falkland Islands Fisheries and Marine Protection FISHOPS, Falkland Islands Governement, FOCZ, Hsiang Ching, Taiwanese jigger.

