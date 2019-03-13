Get our news on your inbox! x

Montevideo, March 14th 2019 - 01:08 UTC

Trump suspends Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 9 flights in the US

Wednesday, March 13th 2019 - 19:02 UTC
The president of the United States, Donald Trump, ordered on Wednesday that the Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 9 planes stop operating in the country for safety reasons of “maximum importance”.

The US leader had criticized on Tuesday the aircraft’s aviation system difficulty engineered by the largest aerospace company on the planet.

Aircraft “are becoming too complex to fly,” the Republican said.

Suspicions about the proper functioning of the recent model of Boeing after an accident in which the 157 people died aboard an Ethiopian Air flight have generated a score of countries around the world, including China, Australia or Ethiopia, have prohibited this model from landing or taking off from its airports or overflying its airspace. The European Union has joined this ban and has extended it to the MAX 9 model.

This Wednesday Ukraine, Georgia, Iraq and Canada adhered to the banning of this plane before Trump ordered the cessation of flights in US sky.

