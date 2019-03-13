UK economy performance weak: 0.2% expansion in three months to January



The UK economy grew by 0.2% in the three months to January, matching the growth of the previous three months. The report from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed a pick-up in activity in January when the economy expanded by 0.5%.

The ONS said strength in IT, health services and wholesale trading offset falls in the manufacturing of metals and cars, and construction repair work. The increase in wholesale could indicate stockpiling ahead of Brexit.

The total output of goods and services in the UK, or gross domestic product (GDP), grew by 0.2% in the three months to the end of January.

The services sector, which accounts for about 80% of the private sector economy, grew by 0.5% on a rolling three-month basis, mainly driven by wholesale and retail trade.

Rob Kent-Smith of the ONS said growth across the latest three months had “remained weak” with falls in the output of metal products, cars and construction repair work all dampening economic growth. However, he added that was offset by strong performances in wholesale, IT and health services.

In January the economy staged a bit of a comeback, growing by 0.5% The services sector, grew by 0.3% in January after a 0.2% fall in December. Construction, which accounts for about 6% of the economy, reversed December's fall to grow by 2.8% in January.

Production and manufacturing output also both grew in January, having contracted in December.

Suren Thiru, head of economics at the British Chambers of Commerce said: “The service sector remains the main driver of UK growth on this rolling three-month measure, with industrial production and construction contracting. Despite a boost in January, the manufacturing sector remains an area of concern with significant cost pressures and moderating demand in key markets weighing on activity in the sector.

”The lack of clarity on crucial aspects of how companies will operate after 29 March, as well as the possibility of a no-deal Brexit, has led many firms having to take drastic action to safeguard their operations, which has resulted in unnecessary costs, diversion of resources and loss of business, subduing overall economic activity”.