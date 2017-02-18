Cristina Fernandez ex Army chief arrested for alleged torture and kidnapping

Former Argentine army chief Cesar Milani was arrested Friday for his alleged role in the kidnapping and torture of two men and a woman during the country's military dictatorship.

A court office confirmed that Milani was transferred to a jail after testifying Friday before Judge Daniel Herrera Piedrabuena about the case of Pedro Olivera, his son Ramon and Veronica Matta in the late 1970s.

The Oliveras say they were abducted and tortured by Milani and his men for alleged involvement in a leftist militant organization -- part of the 1976-1983 regime's “dirty war” on its opponents and their alleged collaborators.

Milani was a lower-ranking officer during the 1976-1983 dictatorship and later rose to head the armed forces during the 2007-2015 term of former President Cristina Fernandez.

The court statement did not specify what role Milani played in the case of the Oliveras in 1977 or that of Matta a year earlier. He was charged with aggravated torture, illegal search and kidnapping.

The 62-year-old lieutenant general also is under investigation in at least one other human rights case. He also faces charges of illegal enrichment.