CFK launches new left-wing alliance for mid-term elections

21st Wednesday, June 2017 - 04:43 UTC Full article

Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner Tuesday launched her new political alliance called Unidad Ciudadana with support from left-wing parties to vie for seats in Congress in the upcoming mid-term elections. Candidates have until Saturday to register.

This new alliance, formed by Nuevo Encuentro (New Gathering), Frente Amplio (Broad Front), Victory Party (Partido de la Victoria), Compromiso Federal (Federal Commitment) and Kolina — four of which were previously part of Frente para la Victoria (Victory Front), would allow Fernandez to dodge the Peronist Justcialist Party primaries PASO elections, scheduled for August 13, and run straight for a seat on October 22.

“I call for a citizen's unity, the unity of all Argentines,” said Fernandez, who has not confirmed her own candidacy yet, but who is very much in need of parliamentary immunity given the corruption charges against her currently under investigation by various courts, which would presumably lead to her trial and subsequent inprisonment. To that regard, she denies wrongdoing and says the cases are politically motivated.

Tens of thousands of supporters chanted “Cristina for senator!” and “we shall return” during a rally at a football stadium south of Buenos Aires. France's AFP newsagency speaks of 40,000 supporters, but the unquestionably pro-Fernandez Telesur network, controlled by Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro, mentioned barely 30,000.

Candidates have until Saturday to register to run in the elections on October 22. Her final decision on whether to run reportedly could depend on the outcome of strategic negotiations with some of her centrist rivals.

At Tuesday's rally she would only promise to “join in like everyone else” in the legislative effort to oppose Macri's reforms, which she claims are hurting the poor.