Macri sends message to the Venezuelan people and demands respect for human rights

Argentine president Mauricio Macri in Brasilia expressed full solidarity with the Venezuelan people, called for human rights respect and freedom for the political prisoners held by the regime of president Nicolas Maduro.
“I couldn't forget a solidarity message and of support for the Venezuelan people” pointed out Macri during the 51st Mercosur summit taking place in the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, hosted by the Brazilian president Michel Temer.
“From Mercosur we call for human rights respect and the freedom of political prisoners” in Venezuela and expect, hopefully, an electoral calendar which guarantees and free, open, transparent voting“, underlined the Argentine president.
Last Tuesday Maduro accused Macri of having committed a ”crime“ against the Argentine people, following the congressional debate and approval of the pensions' reform bill, which triggered two days of violent rioting, and attacks on security forces.
Maduro said he felt sorry and saddened regarding events in Buenos Aires, but those excesses also moved him to work even harder for the happiness of the people”.
Meantime along the southern border of Venezuela with Brazil, thousands are pouring into northern states such as Roraima seeking to escape economic hardship and high crime rates in their homeland.
At least 125 people died this year in Venezuela, in clashes among government opponents, supporters and police.
As conditions there worsen, nearby countries are struggling with one of the biggest migrations in Latin American history. With limited public services and jobs to offer migrants, Brazilian officials fear a full humanitarian crisis.
George Okoth-Obbo is operations chief for the United Nations High Commission on Refugees. He spoke to the Reuters news agency after a recent visit to Boa Vista. He noted, “Shelters are already crowded to their limit. It is a very tough situation.”
Venezuelan government officials do not know exactly how many of its 30 million people have migrated overseas in recent years. Some experts have estimated the number to be as high as 2 million.
Many of the Venezuelans leaving have few skills or financial resources. By migrating, then, they export some of the social problems that Venezuela has struggled to resolve.
Mauricio Santoro is a political scientist at Rio de Janeiro State University. He says, “They’re leaving because of economic, health and public safety problems, but putting a lot of pressure on countries that have their own difficulties.”
International officials are likening the situation in Venezuela to other mass migrations in Latin America’s past, like that of people who fled Haiti after a 2010 earthquake. Thirty years earlier, about 125,000 Cubans attempted to travel by boat to the United States.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
This guy is funny as hell, nice to see a supporter of La Asesina reduced to foaming at the mouth and ranting inanely.Posted 14 hours ago +3
¡ Fuera Cristina : Vos sos La Asesina!
Pirat-Hunter - please take note!Posted 14 hours ago +2
Disclaimer & comment rules
Note: Comments do not reflect MercoPress’ opinions. They are the personal view of our users. We wish to keep this as open and unregulated as possible. However, rude or foul language, discriminative comments (based on ethnicity, religion, gender, nationality, sexual orientation or the sort), spamming or any other offensive or inappropriate behaviour will not be tolerated. Comments must be in English.
Pirat-Hunter....what a ridiculous name !Posted 8 hours ago +2
You assert that “ we whites” are dumb. Well you certainly have proved that you are.
CFK and family ? Seem to be white to me. Speak English only? I thought she spoke a bastardised form of Spanish.
Norway, Sweden, Finland, Baltic States, Poland, Russia, Germany, Portugal, Spain, France, Switzerland Italy, Austria,Greece, Czech Republic Slovakia, Slovenia, Ukraine, Romania and Bulgaria are all considered to be “White”.
None of these countries use English as a native tongue.
So you are talking drivel above.
Also, there is a Spanish version of MercoPress. Your comments should be addressed to this Spanish speaking site.
If you had the intelligence to read and understand the conditions freely available on this ENGLISH SPEAKING SITE, as quoted by gordo 1, then you would not have posted in Spanish.