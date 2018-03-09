Falklands' second commercial air-link: interest from several Brazilian airlines

Unofficial sources claimed this week that LATAM Brazil, Avianca Brazil, and GOL (Brazil) are airlines interested in undertaking the commercial air-link.

The Director of Aviation at Aviation Economics Joanna Hunt commenting on the progress of a second commercial air-link to the Falkland Islands has confirmed there has been interest from airlines.

“As the independent specialist contractors responsible for running this project, I can confirm that we have received interest from a wide range of operators and have subsequently written to each to invite them to engage with the procurement process”, said Ms Hunt.

On February 16 the Falkland Islands Government released an announcement with the heading, “Progress made towards establishing a second commercial Falkland Islands air link”, indicating that “UK embassies in Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay have received a letter jointly issued by the UK and Argentina Governments, requesting assistance in contacting airlines in their respective countries, to invite them to communicate their interest in establishing a new weekly scheduled air service to and from the Falkland Islands.

According to Mercopress, a brief release from the Argentine Foreign Ministry last week states that at the end of the time limit (end of February) established by the governments of Argentina and the United Kingdom, several airlines based in Brazil, Chile and Uruguay have expressed their interest in presenting firm proposals for new scheduled flights to the Islands, “with periodical calls in Argentine continental territory”. (Penguin News)