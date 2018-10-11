Survey: Bolsonaro 13 points ahead for Oct 28 runoff

The “Brazilian Donald Trump” foreseen to win 58 to 42 percent over Haddad.

A survey published Thursday places far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro 13 percentage points ahead of rival Fernando Haddad for Brazil's October 28 presidential runoff.

The Datafolha survey, which recognizes a margin of error of two percentage points, was made with a sample of 3,235 voters across the country, it was reported.

In practical terms, Bolsonaro would have 58 percent of support and while the leftisit Haddad would be backed by 42 percent of the voters.

Bolsonaro, a former military officer, is described as the “Brazilian Donald Trump.” He represents the closest to the far right Brazil has ever been since the end of the dictatorship in 1985.