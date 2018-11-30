Small earthquake hits Buenos Aires during G-20 Summit

Argentina's National Institute of Seismic Prevention (INPRES) recorded an earthquake rated at 3.8 on the Richter scale at 10.27 am Friday in the city of Buenos Aires and its surroundings, it was reported.
The 30-second shakeup was 25 kilometers deep with its epicenter 32 kilometers south of Buenos Aires and 50 kilometers west of La Plata and 140 kilometers east of Chivilcoy, according to the specialists, who agreed such an occurrence is extremely rare in the region.
INPRES Director Alejandro Giuliano explained that “The seismographs detected it: it was a small earthquake.”
But while some people in the affected areas claim to have felt it, it went completely unnoticed for many others. According to social media postings, most people reporting “the earth moved” were from the southern suburbs and some others from the north suburbs, but no significant repercussions were traced to the downtown where the world's top leaders convene.
Buenos Aires has become some sort if a ghost town, particularly in the areas sealed off by the security operation underway due to the G-20 Summit.
Friday was turned into a national holiday so that people could have a long weekend to stay away from the barricaded streets where identification and proof of residence is required to go through.
“I'd suggest all those who can leave for the weekend do it,” Security Minister Patricia Bullrich said earlier this week. And she was heard.
