Red Cross underlines the significance of the remains' identification process in the Falklands

10th Monday, December 2018 - 06:58 UTC

Dr. Morris Tidball-Binz comments were published in the International Committee of the Red Cross magazine, a quarterly academic publication

The head of the International Red Cross humanitarian project, Morris Tidball-Binz, who led the identification process of Argentine combatants fallen in the 1982 South Atlantic conflict and buried in the Falkland Islands, said that the fact the dead can rest in peace, “is a fundamental step to build confidence among nations”, such is the case of Argentina and the United Kingdom.

“Personally this case has convinced me of the importance of the deceased for their families, their communities and their countries. Argentina and the United Kingdom are now in peace, with full diplomatic relations, but this issue still is controversial. Although it could not be the objective in itself, the fact the dead can rest in peace, is a fundamental step to build confidence among nations”, wrote Tidball-Binz.

His comments were published in the Red Cross international magazine, a quarterly academic publication, edited by the Red Cross International Committee and published at the Cambridge University.

In the article the forensic doctor, born in Chile but Argentine by option, talks about his profession, the forensic science applied to remains and the search for those missing. Tidball-Binz also revealed details of the identification process of the fallen in the Falklands and buried at the Argentine military cemetery in Darwin, which so far has been rewarded with the positive identification of 106 unnamed graves, and is “already recognized as a world example”.