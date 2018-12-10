Red Cross underlines the significance of the remains' identification process in the Falklands

The head of the International Red Cross humanitarian project, Morris Tidball-Binz, who led the identification process of Argentine combatants fallen in the 1982 South Atlantic conflict and buried in the Falkland Islands, said that the fact the dead can rest in peace, “is a fundamental step to build confidence among nations”, such is the case of Argentina and the United Kingdom.
“Personally this case has convinced me of the importance of the deceased for their families, their communities and their countries. Argentina and the United Kingdom are now in peace, with full diplomatic relations, but this issue still is controversial. Although it could not be the objective in itself, the fact the dead can rest in peace, is a fundamental step to build confidence among nations”, wrote Tidball-Binz.
His comments were published in the Red Cross international magazine, a quarterly academic publication, edited by the Red Cross International Committee and published at the Cambridge University.
In the article the forensic doctor, born in Chile but Argentine by option, talks about his profession, the forensic science applied to remains and the search for those missing. Tidball-Binz also revealed details of the identification process of the fallen in the Falklands and buried at the Argentine military cemetery in Darwin, which so far has been rewarded with the positive identification of 106 unnamed graves, and is “already recognized as a world example”.
That is correct, this is a great achievement and it should have taken place a long time ago. The dead kids should not be used in death as they were abused in life. The remains shouldn't be used politically as Argentina is doing now to its eternal shame. If it continues, the Islanders should have a right to ask for all the remains to be taken to Argentina.Posted 6 hours ago 0
In their short lives the kids were sent to support a Dictator while they were singing their indoctrinated song about freedom, freedom, and broken chains. Some of the Argentine military fighting on the Falklands, who were going to rule the Islanders, were the same ones who had been throwing their own countrymen to their deaths from their planes, after taking their babies, and then there was the corruption and the 100% inflation, sovereignty was the last thing on Galtieri's mind in 1982, and a “victorious” Dictator would have been a catastrophe for Argentina, more crimes, a war with Chile for islands which weren't Argentine either.
Now the dead kids should be allowed to rest in peace or sent back home.
One day Argentina will tell the truth, that the Crown in defeating their Dictator not only saved the Islanders but also Argentina. In 1982 Argentina was up to terrible things which its people need to come to terms with.
Argentines are very confused and we must be careful not to confuse them even further, they are distorting all this in their schools as they try to twist the living history of Argentina.