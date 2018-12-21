Court says CFK must be tried for corruption and jailed preemptively

An Argentine appeals court Thursday upheld the September decision by judge Claudio Bonadio whereby Former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK) must stand trial and be preemptively imprisoned throughout the proceedings for having allegedly received millionaire bribes from businessmen in the Kirchnerist governments (2003-2015).

Nevertheless, Fernández is a Senator and is entitled to parliamentary immunity and stripping her off it is up the Senate, something not likely to happen. Therefore she can be tried, but not arrested.

The Buenos Aires Federal Court of Appeals also confirmed charges against former Federal Planning Minister Julio De Vido, who is already under arrest.

Cristina is believed to have been the leader of the bribe-taking organisation of which De Vido was a member, in the case known as “the notebooks of corruption.”

Since the scandal broke out in early August, dozens of prominent businessmen and former employees have been prosecuted - some of them having even testified as “regretful” witnesses, admitting to the existence of a ring which went all the way up to CFK and her late husband Néstor Kirchner, also a president between 2003 and 2007.

Among the businessmen under investigation is Angelo Calcaterra, a cousin of current president Mauricio Macri, whose father Franco and brother Gianfranco are also on the list.

The case was built around notes, pictures and videos taken for more than a decade by De Vido's former driver Oscar Centeno, who has allegedly described before the judge how he carried bags with cash to be distributed to the officials involved, although Bonadio has reportedly collected enough evidence to conclude that, regardless of the number of those officials, the ultimate link in the chain were always Néstor Kirchner or his wife, together with De Vido.