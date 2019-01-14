Detention of the Venezuelan Parliament President shows the “rupture” in the Maduro regime

Guaidó was released after officials of the Sebin, the political police of Venezuela, intercepted and detained the parliamentarian in the middle of a highway in northern Venezuela.

Officials of the Bolivarian Service of National Intelligence (Sebin) retained the deputy Juan Guaidó, President of the National Assembly (AN) and Venezuela’s President-in-charge, when he was going to an open Parliament hall in the north of the country. Minutes later, the parliamentarian was released and attended to the event with a wounded hand and ensuring that the Armed Forces do not want Nicolás Maduro, president considered “de facto” by the Parliament and part of the international community.

“What happened today only shows that there is a break in the chain of command and that many officials are not going to bend their principles or act outside the law. For them, and their family, my support and solidarity before what may happen to them. They count on the AN to together raise our voices against the usurper! ”, Wrote Guaidó on Twitter.

The Venezuelan government issued a statement calling the detention of Guaidó a “show,” blaming a police official for leading the “irregular and unilateral” detention and saying that this person was already under investigation for allegedly being involved in “ conspiratorial links with the extreme right of Venezuela,” official statement says.

According to the official version, the facts were provoked in a premeditated way by a part of the Venezuelan opposition to incur a “false positive” that supports the “campaign of aggression” against the Maduro’s disputed legitimacy government.

The president of the AN, after his release, reiterated the call for citizenship for the mobilization to be held on January 23. “See you this January 23 to yell in the street: Die oppression!” He concluded.

The interim representative of the Presidency thanked the international community and asked them to continue accompanying the country in the commitment to recover democracy.

For its part, the deputy to the AN Winston Flores described the detention as “curious” because when the Executive deprived of freedom to the dissidence “buries in the Sebin or spears from the floor 10” of the Political Police headquarters in Caracas - making reference to the death under dubious circumstances of councilman Fernando Albán.

In this sense, Flores considered that with the retention and quick release of Guaidó it was shown that the government “is breaking the seams” and that within the National Armed Forces (FAN) and state agencies “nothing is as Maduro assures”.