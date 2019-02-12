Taiwanese jigger on fire in Falklands' waters: 64 crew members evacuated

Jung Ron has caught fire approximately 60 nautical miles north of Stanley

The Falkland Islands Government has confirmed that a Taiwanese jigger by the name of Jung Ron has caught fire approximately 60 nautical miles north of Stanley.

Sixty-four crew members have been evacuated to another vessel while an additional five members of the crew are currently unaccounted for. Arrangements are being made to assess the medical condition of the evacuated crew if and as requested.

FIG is working closely with JK (Marine) the local agents to manage the situation.

The FPV Protegat is currently at the scene and is assessing the current situation and HMS Clyde is on its way to the area to provide any support required.